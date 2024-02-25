Graham Norton signs off from Virgin Radio weekend show for last time

Graham Norton signed off for the last time from his Virgin Radio weekend show after three years on Sunday 25 February.

The Irish broadcaster only announced his departure from the wildly popular weekend morning show on Saturday (24 February) saying Sunday's show would be his last.

He said he decided to leave to "get his weekends back".

Mr Norton's show, known for banter with friend, actor and regular contributor Maria McErlane, started on BBC Radio 2 in 2010.

The show was transferred to Virgin Radio in 2021.

In signing off, he thanked listeners for sharing their lives with him.