Alicia Keys' son steals show dancing with Taylor Swift at Grammys
Although Alicia Keys won an award at the 67th Grammy Awards, her son stole the show on Sunday (2 February).
Ten-year-old Genesis, whom the singer shares with husband Swizz Beatz, danced with Taylor Swift as Shakira took to the stage at the Los Angeles ceremony.
The youngster, dressed in a tuxedo, twirled the "Fortnight" musician under his arm.
Keys was honoured with the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, which was established in 2023 to recognize artists whose influence extends far beyond music. It also takes into account entrepreneurial achievements, philanthropic efforts and global impact.
