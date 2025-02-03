Coldplay's Chris Martin delivers emotional performance for Liam Payne at 2025 Grammys

Chris Martin delivered an emotional performance as a tribute to Liam Payne aired at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, 2 February.

The One Direction singer was honoured in the In Memoriam annual tribute which remembers music stars who died in the last year.

As a montage of Payne played on screen, Coldplay’s Martin performed a rendition of his group's song “All My Love.”

Footage showed Payne and his X Factor bandmates waving to a crowd of supporters from a rooftop.

Payne died on 16 October 2024 last year after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His medical cause of death was confirmed in a UK inquest opening as “polytrauma”.