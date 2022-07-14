The Gray Man directors discuss pairing of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Stars hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Netflix’s The Gray Man on Wednesday night (15 July).

Ahead of its release on Friday (15 July), directors the Russo brothers discussed the pairing of the film’s two main characters, played by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

“Ryan...we’re obsessed with him just like the rest of the world...and Evans we adore, we’ve been working with him for 10 years now, we do every movie until we die with him,” Joseph Russo said.

