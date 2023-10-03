GBBO: Chaos as Cristy uses fellow contestant’s dough by mistake

A Great British Bake Off contestant accidentally used a fellow competitor’s biscuit dough in a technical challenge on Tuesday night’s (3 October) episode.

Cristy Sharp mistook Rowan Claughton’s dough for her own after he put it in the freezer.

Disaster was averted as it emerged that the 33-year-old mother-of-four had only rolled out the dough.

During the judging, Sharp’s bake was determined to have too little definition while Williams’s was slightly underbaked, with the pair coming ninth and third in the challenge respectively.