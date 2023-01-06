Dave Bautista says he feels “relief” that his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to an end.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor is “grateful” to have played the character in the popular Marvel films, but says he doesn’t want it to be his “legacy”.

Bautista added the gruelling make-up process to transform him into Drax “was beating me down”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives in cinemas in May and is expected to be the last in the popular series.

