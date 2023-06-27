Gustav Klimt’s late-life masterpiece, Lady With A Fan, sold for £74 million ($94.35 million), making it the most expensive painting ever auctioned in Europe.

Dame mit Fächer sold to a buyer in the room at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday 27 June.

The sale price exceeded the presale estimate of £65 million.

Previously, the most expensive painting auctioned in Europe was Claude Monet’s Le Bassin Aux Nympheas, which fetched just over £63 million at a Christie’s sale in 2008.

Lady With A Fan was the last portrait Klimt completed before his death in 1918.