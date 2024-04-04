Gwen Stefani gives No Doubt fans a sneak peak at upcoming Coachella set

Gwen Stefani has given No Doubt fans another sneak peek at the band’s upcoming reunion at Coachella 2024.

The singer shared rehearsal footage of the band performing their hit Spiderwebs in a video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday (3 April).

The clip begins with a close-up shot of the 54-year-old singer, who can be seen jumping up and down as the band then performs the track.

Stefani captioned the post: “It's all ur fault @coachella.”

No Doubt will reunite at Coachella from 12 to 14 April and again from 19 to 21 April.