Hairy Bikers’ Si King opens up on discovering Dave Myers had cancer

The Hairy Bikers' Si King opens up on the moment he discovered his friend Dave Myers had cancer.

King, 57, and Myers, 67 teamed up once again for The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas special on BBC on Tuesday (19 December).

The duo opened the show talking about Myers’ cancer diagnosis and his road to recovery.

”When I first got the call, what went through my mind was disbelief. And a kind of refusal to believe it in a way,” King said.

“It’s the word, isn’t it? It’s the word that everybody fears.”