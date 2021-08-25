Following news that Halo Infinite would launch without campaign co-op, a Reddit user claiming to be a developer on the game says that the campaign mode is under “massive strain.” This is because a lot of reworking was required when the game’s original director, Chris Lee, left back in April and replaced with Joseph Staten, with some content having to be cut.

Co-op, as well as Forge mode, will be added to Halo Infinite later in 2022. Meanwhile, the game’s multiplayer is apparently in a much better state by comparison and will include all the main modes.