Halsey criticises Maryland venue after flooding cancels concert

Halsey has criticised a music venue in Maryland after they had to cancel their show due to the venue flooding.

Fans arrived at the Merriweather Post Pavilion while storms affected the local area and a tornado warning had been issued.

The venue tweeted that the show was delayed, but fans were later let into the venue and the show was eventually cancelled.

Videos posted to social media show water gushing through the venue while fans were inside.

Halsey said that they were "beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything."

