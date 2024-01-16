Hannah Waddingham corrects Laverne Cox after she mispronounces her name at Emmys 2024

Hannah Waddingham corrected Laverne Cox after she mispronounced her name during an Emmy Awards red carpet interview on Monday (15 January).

The Orange Is the New Black actress introduced the British actress as “Hannah Waddington” when hosting Live from E! Countdown to the Emmys.

The Ted Lasso actress corrected her and said: “Waddingham. Let's get that right, straight away.”

Cox then asked her: “Tell me, say it again”, before she imitated Waddingham's English accent.

She then told her: “I love you so much.”