Hannah Waddingham reveals how Jason Sudeikis cast her in Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham has revealed the story of how Jason Sudeikis cast her in Ted Lasso.

The Emmy-award-winning actor, 49, reflected on the series coming to an end in an upcoming interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist.

Waddingham recalled how her co-star, who previously said he had a "vision" of who should play AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, told her "I saw Rebecca first. And then I had to get to know Hannah.”

"It made me very emotional when I heard him say it because he doesn't give compliments lightly... That was just gorgeous," Waddingham added.