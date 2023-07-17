New Harry Styles wax figures unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has unveiled seven waxworks of pop megastar Harry Styles inspired by a selection of his show-stopping appearances from around the globe after “thousands of fan requests”.

The sculptures capture the “As It Was” singer’s signature style, striking seven different poses as he returns to the London attraction a decade after debuting with his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

A figure of the 29-year-old will be welcomed through the doors of Madame Tussauds in London on 27 July in an outfit inspired by his fashion choice at the My Policeman premiere in 2022, in a nod to his recent break into acting.