Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar among MTV VMA nominees

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar are among those nominated for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards taking place in New Jersey on 28 August.

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lamar have all been nominated for seven categories, with Styles and Doja Cat up for six.

The artist of the year hopefuls are Sheeran, Harlow, Lil Nas X, Styles, Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.

This video gives a run-down of the VMA contenders.

