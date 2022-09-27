HBO video game-inspired drama ‘The Last Of Us’ offers spin on post-apocalyptic world

A trailer for the upcoming video game-inspired drama, "The Last Of Us," gives fans a glimpse into HBO's twist on the post-apocalyptic world.

In this dystopia, the world's population has been ravaged by an infection which attacks the brain and mutates its victim into a beast-like creature.

Based on the 2013 video game, the series will follow the story of bereaved father Joel who is hired to escort 14-year-old Ellie, believed by some to be the cure to the plague, across the wasteland to what used to be Salt Lake City.

