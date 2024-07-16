Independent TV
Heston Blumenthal cries as he opens up on moment he was sectioned
Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal cried as he opened up on the moment he was sectioned.
The 57-year-old, who revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar last year, told his wife Melanie Ceysson how she saved his life as he battled with suicidal thoughts.
Blumenthal bravely opened up about his experience during a special interview on BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday (16 July).
The visibly emotional Fat Duck owner said: “There were so many extremes in my behaviour. I was on a massive high and had been for days.
His wife said: “You were a danger to yourself and that’s when I pressed the red button.”
