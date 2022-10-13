Intricate mosaic from Roman era discovered by Syrian archeologists

A large intact mosaic dating back to the Roman era was uncovered in Syria on Wednesday, 12 October, with archaeologists hailing the discovery as the most important archaeological find since the conflict began 11 years ago.

The 120-square metre mosaic in Rastan was found in a property dating back to the 4th century, portraying a scene including Neptune, ancient Roman god of the seas, and his 40 mistresses.

Many Syrian heritage sites have been looted and destroyed during the ongoing conflict.

Rastan was once an opposition stronghold, but the Syrian government reclaimed the city in 2018.

