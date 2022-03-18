The first gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world Harry Potter RPG, was revealed on a special PlayStation State of Play stream on Thursday.

A total of 14 minutes of gameplay was shown off to fans, who have been eagerly awaiting any sort of news after the title was delayed last year.

Some very exciting features have been revealed, including teases of the storyline, combat, open-world exploration and side missions.

You can watch the full reveal on YouTube here.

