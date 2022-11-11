Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:36
Jennifer Lawrence reveals behind-the-scenes hotel antics with Hunger Games co-stars
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some wild behind-the-scenes stories from her time starring in The Hunger Games, including getting drunk and high after film premieres.
Speaking about her off-set relationships with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, the Hollywood star made the revelations during an interview with the New York Times.
“The boys and I used to go back to our hotel rooms to get drunk and get high,” Lawrence said.
She quickly clarified that her behaviour has changed since becoming a mother, saying “now I don’t do that anymore”.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:28
Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s widow inspired her performance
01:03
First look: Matt Hancock laughs as Boy George retches during first eating trial on I’m a Celeb
01:21
Judge dismisses $3.8m defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers
00:40
Boy George wipes away tears after Matt Hancock enters I’m a Celebrity jungle
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
02:00
Craziest moments from US midterm election night
00:41
Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?
02:10
Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
00:40
Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030
00:39
Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters
00:54
First Ukrainian troops cheer as they reach Kherson’s main square following Russian withdrawal
00:42
Ukrainian soldiers wave flags in village of Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast after Russian troops withdraw
00:38
Brussels police officer stabbed to death in suspected terrorist attack
01:12
Moment suspect runs into Ohio daycare playpen while children play
00:57
Moment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedy
01:12
Watch moment UK falls silent as Big Ben rings out 11 times to mark Armistice Day
00:39
Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters
01:12
Moment suspect runs into Ohio daycare playpen while children play
00:40
Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030
00:51
Dogs feared dead run out of torched house to relieved owner
01:16
Cop27: Nancy Pelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ amid climate crisis
01:01
Police open fire at suspect vehicle to end high-speed chase over two counties
00:40
Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier
00:53
Storm Nicole: Building submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:21
Michael Schumacher’s F1 car auctioned for record $14.9m
00:55
Artist paints personalised mural for Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s home gym
01:06
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'obviously committed' to club despite rumours of sale
02:20
Gareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussions
01:05
Cop27: President Biden to discuss US efforts to reduce emissions in his speech
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
01:24
Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:26
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:27
Nick Cannon appears to confirm he is expecting 12th child
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
00:55
Giant octopus ‘hugs’ Canadian diver in extraordinary encounter
01:05
Emma Raducanu switches on Dior Christmas lights at Harrods
01:45
Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs
02:30
Kanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different name
01:00
Paralysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
01:30
Princess Kate praises ‘amazing’ physical and mental health support service for mothers
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
00:55
SGI 2022 is about fighting climate change ‘on the ground’, says recycling company CEO
01:21
Levison Wood applauds ‘ambition’ of Saudi Green Initiative
01:30
SGI 2022: Sustainable development leader explains circular carbon economy
01:20
Deputy minister explains how treating waste water can change lives ‘for the better’
01:18
Industry minister pledges ‘transparency’ over climate impact of mineral mines
01:15
Success of SGI is ‘imperative’ to halting climate disasters, says energy industry leader
01:45
'We're led by science': Red Sea Global CEO details launch of sustainable resorts
01:05