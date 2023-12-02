Macaulay Culkin reunites with Home Alone ‘mother’ at Walk of Fame ceremony

Macaulay Culkin was seen reuniting with Catherine O’Hara, who played his mother in the Home Alone franchise, during the actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling yesterday (1 December).

Culkin, who was joined by fiancee, Brenda Song, and his two children, became emotional as he accepted his ‘star’ for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

“You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame”, O’Hara said in a tribute to the actor.

“And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion.”