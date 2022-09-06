Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon should be “judged on its own merit” rather than that of its predecessor, says Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy.

The series, available to watch on Now TV, tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born.

Jacob says that die-hard fans run the risk of “watching the show at arm’s length” to avoid disappointment, but should try to enjoy the spin-off in its own right.

