Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises the acting in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, picking out Matt Smith’s performance in particular as “gleefully violent”.

The series, available to watch on Now TV, tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Annabel says that Smith’s portrayal of Prince Daemon is “well on the way to Joffrey levels of villainy.”

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.