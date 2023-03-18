Hozier performs surprise concert at New York City pub ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Hozier surprised New Yorkers with an impromptu performance at an Irish pub in the East Village on Thursday night (16 March) ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish singer treated a crowd to a rendition of “Take Me to Church” at St. Dymphna’s.

In appreciation, pubgoers sang “Happy Birthday” back to Hozier in celebration of his 33rd.

Hozier, who hails from County Wicklow, released his new EP Eat Your Young on Friday.

