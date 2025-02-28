Producers of the stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games have shared a first look at the production, ahead of it opening at London's new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in October.

The dystopian franchise, which also became a successful film series starring Jennifer Lawrence, will be adapted by "Girl from the North Country" playwright Conor McPherson, with Matthew Dunster of "2:22 A Ghost Story" directing.

Dunster said of the show: "You're going to see a massive spectacle. It's going to blow your heads!"