Ex-Lioness Jill Scott has won this year's series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to become queen of the jungle.

Ms Scott, aged 35, saw off competition throughout the series from the likes of ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, broadcaster Chris Moyles and comedian Seann Walsh.

The final, on Sunday (27 November), saw Ms Scott beat former health secretary Matt Hancock, who finished third, and actor Owen Warner, who ended the series as the runner-up.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.