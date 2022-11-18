Boy George and Charlene face Watery Grave in next I’m a Celebrity trial

A teaser clip for tonight’s episode of I’m a Celeb shows Boy George and Charlene White trapped inside boxes that are fast-filling with water.

This video gives a glimpse of the Watery Grave bushtucker trial ahead of its full broadcast on Friday, 18 November.

The music icon and ITV journalist were the latest to be sent to try and win some meals for the camp.

However, they look to have struggled to bring home the goods, with the clip showing them straining to try and grab the stars.

