John Krasinski described reuniting with Steve Carrell as a "gift" as he celebrated the release of the pair's new film, If.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere on Tuesday, 7 May, The Office star reflected on having another opportunity to star alongside his Dunder Mifflin co-worker.

"He's one of the best people to ever work with on all levels and the fact that I get to do it multiple times is a gift," Krasinski said.

Krasinski directed and stars in the fantasy comedy film about a young girl (Cailey Fleming) and her neighbour (Ryan Reynolds) who find themselves able to see imaginary friends.