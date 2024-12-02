I’m A Celeb’s Dean McCullough responds to Ant McPartlin ‘feud’ after show exit

I’m A Celebrity contestant Dean McCullough has responded to rumours of a “feud” between him and presenter Ant McPartlin following his exit from the show.

The presenter appeared annoyed at the Radio One DJ for quitting one of his seven trials in the series and for the lack of stars he earned for camp.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday (2 December) in his first interview after his eviction on Sunday, Dean said: “What you don’t see on television is it’s very quiet, it’s all taken very seriously and it’s tense.

“When Ant was telling me off, it felt like a proper telling off, felt like he meant it and I wanted to win him back around.”