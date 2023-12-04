I’m A Celeb campmates break down in tears as they receive letters from home

The I’m a Celebrity camp was moved to tears when contestants received their letters from home on Sunday’s episode (3 December).

The campmates had to win a challenge to get their letters, with all ten thankfully winning them.

Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew’s unlikely bromance continued when they moved viewers by reading each other’s letters out loud.

Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott encouraged him to keep shining and lighting up the camp.

Tony’s wife wrote that “your kindness and support towards your campmates is showing everyone on the outside the real you,” and joked she wouldn’t be kissing him anytime after his vile drinking trial.