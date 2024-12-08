Wayne Rooney called wife Coleen his ‘Queen’ in a sweet video message alongside two of his sons ahead of the I’m A Celebrity final.

In an Instagram message posted on Sunday (8 December), the Plymouth manager sent a message of support to his wife, along with their two sons Kai, 15, and 10-year-old Klay.

Rooney said: “We’ve all been so proud of you and shown people who you really are.

“No matter what, you will be our Queen. We love you.”

The 38-year-old will battle it out against Danny Jones and Richard Coles to take the jungle crown on Sunday.