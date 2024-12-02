I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals relationship status amid Pete Wicks rumours

I’m A Celebrity contestant Maura Higgins opened up about her current relationship status to campmates, as rumours of a relationship between her and Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks continues to grow.

When asked by Oti Mause whether or not she was single in Sunday night’s episode (1 December), Maura replied: “I am but I was seeing someone before I came in but I'm not in a relationship.”

Reverend Richard Cole then asked Maura: “Was it exclusive? Or if I’ve put you on the spot, sorry!”

Maura was then asked if the person in question was someone who the public will know, to which she coyly responded: “Yes”.