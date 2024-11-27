I'm A Celeb's Melvin compares Dean to dirty teenager as tensions rise in camp

I’m A Celebrity campmate Melvin Odoom compared Dean McCullough to a dirty teenager as tensions rose in camp between the two Radio One DJs.

Both have been tasked with collecting water every day, with Dean appearing to vanish every time the task needs to be completed.

Appearing exasperated by Dean’s lack of help in Wednesday’s episode (27 November), Melvin admitted he is not “enjoying” his chore.

Melvin said: “It’s almost like another chore to ask him [Dean] to help.

“It’s like telling a kid to tidy up his bedroom.”