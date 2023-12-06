YouTube star Nella Rose has finally broken her silence following her exit from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 26-year-old had postponed her post-show interviews on Tuesday (6 December), with sources stating she needed “time to process” her jungle experience.

However, she appeared via a remote link on Wednesday’s This Morning to reveal her side of the story.

She referred to her clashes with both Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

She told hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark: “It was a big fat misunderstanding.”