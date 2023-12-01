I’m A Celeb’s Nella Rose accuses Fred Sirieix of running a ‘dictatorship not camp’

Another row is brewing in the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

YouTube star Nella Rose has accused First Dates’ Fred Sirieix of “running a dictatorship not a camp” as tensions rise over washing up.

The First Dates star claimed the standard of cleanliness was “unacceptable” prompting Nella to complain to fellow campmates Josie Gibson and Nick Pickard.

Nella said: “Are we in a camp or a dictatorship?

“Just be respectful, if someone has cleaned something don’t bash it on the floor.”

She then declares: “It’s p****** me off.”

Her campmates are quick to respond.