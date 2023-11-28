Boxer Tony Bellew screams and swears at frogs in the latest I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! trial, which airs on ITV tonight (28 November).

In a first look, Bellew faces The Misery Motel trial, as he screams in terror and swears while searching for coins in a cupboard full of frogs.

Bellew also has to shake off cockroaches crawling all over his body.

Whether or not he is successful in gaining any stars for his fellow campmates remains a mystery.