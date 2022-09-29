Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy about relationships

Stormzy has opened up about his dating life in an interview with Louis Theroux.

The documentarian sat down with the award-winning rapper, 28, in the first episode of Louis Theroux Interviews, to speak about his personal and professional life.

In an exclusive clip provided by BBC, Mr Theroux calls Stormzy the “total pacakage” as one of the most “eligible people in the UK, just talented, successful, attractive.”

When pressed on relationships, Stormzy said he “doesn’t date.”

