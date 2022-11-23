Boy George reveals who he’d like to see crowned as winner of I’m a Celeb

Boy George has revealed he would love to see Mike Tindall crowned as the 2022 winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“Doing it for the Royals,” he said, before adding: “I thought he brought an honesty. He just got on with it.”

The music icon shared that the former English rugby player is “very stoic” and “didn’t have any edges.”

He also said that Tindall was “hard to rattle,” despite his efforts.

The singer was the fourth to be voted out of the show, and is looking forward to some pesto pasta.

