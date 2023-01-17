Love Island: Macclesfield FC footballer Tom Clare arrives in the villa

Macclesfield FC footballer Tom Clare arrived in the Love Island villa as the winter series kicked off on Monday, 16 January.

The striker was introduced to the other contestants, who had just coupled up, as the first "bombshell" entrant following a public vote.

Voters decided to send Clare into the villa ahead of business development executive Ellie Spencer, who will be introduced at a later date.

The winter dating series has returned to ITV2 after a three-year break, with Maya Jama as the new host.

