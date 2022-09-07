The Masked Singer: Amanda Holden hints she might be Scissor

Amanda Holden, host of The Heart Breakfast Show, has hinted that she could be Scissor, a new character on The Masked Singer.

During the broadcast, co-host Ashley Roberts asked Holden: “There are a few little clues going around, one which is a bowl of cereal which some have hinted might be linked to the Breakfast Show ... scissors as well, didn’t you do a show called Cutting it?”

Ms Holden coyly replied: “I couldn’t possibly say could I, apparently this person has been on tour and lots of other things.”

