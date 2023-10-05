First look at James Bond 007 Road to a Million reality series featuring Brian Cox

A first look at the new James Bond 007: Road to a Million has been dropped by Prime Video, showing the first look at Brian Cox as “The Controller”.

The upcoming action series, released on 10 November, follows nine pairs of people as they are challenged to take on a global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning £1 million.

Brian Cox is the latest supervillain standing in the way of the prize money

The 77-year-old said: “I put real people into a James Bond adventure to win £1 million.

“The only thing standing in their way is me.”