Veteran Hollywood actor James Caan has died aged 82.

The American star, who was Oscar-nominated in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died on Wednesday evening.

He was also well-known for appearing in Stephen King’s adaptation of Misery (1990) and Christmas film Elf (2003).

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a tweet posted on the actor’s official account read.

Caan was married four times and is survived by his five children.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.