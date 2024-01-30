James Corden discusses why he left Late Late Show and what he misses most

James Corden has opened up about his decision to leave The Late Late Show.

He hosted the evening talk show on CBS from 2015 to 2023 before stepping away.

During an appearance on Today, Corden got candid about what he misses about the job before detailing his departure.

“It really had nothing to do with not enjoying the show anymore,” he said, revealing that he wanted his children to experience life in the UK and be close to their family.

“It was just an absolute pull to go home, and root that period of their lives in - we wanted them to know Britain and their extended family.”