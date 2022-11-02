James Corden responds to accusation he stole joke from Ricky Gervais

James Corden has responded to accusations he stole a joke from Ricky Gervais.

The Late Late Show cracked an Elon Musk joke with a similar punchline to one his fellow British comedian had made in a 2018 standup show.

“Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him,” Corden wrote on his talkshow’s Twitter account.

“It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x”.

