James Winburn, Michael Myers stuntman, dies aged 85

James Winburn, the actor who portrayed the iconic horror character Michael Myers, has died aged 85.

He did the stunts for Nick Castle’s slasher in the original 1978 Halloween film, along with work on 70 other films.

Peter DeLorme, Winburn’s manager, told TMZ: that the actor died on Saturday (19 November) in a Los Angeles hospital after a short illness.

Famous moments from the horror film he will be remembered for include the dramatic final scene which sees Myers falling backwards from a balcony.

