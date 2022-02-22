Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus lead star-studded new Gucci campaign

Gucci has laughed its latest campaign and it features two huge stars - Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto.

Miley, 29, is best known for topping the charts with songs Wrecking Ball, Prisoner and Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, as well as her acting skills in Hannah Montana and The Last Song.

Jared, 50, is the lead singer of band 30 Seconds To Mars and is also a well-known actor, starring in Suicide Squad as the Joker.

The stars are now fronting Gucci’s latest campaign, titled Love Parade alongside various other celebs.

Sign up to our free newsletters here