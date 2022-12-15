John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in the upcoming action-comedy film Killer Vacation.

The Warner Bros flick is due for release on Christmas Day in 2023.

Details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Mark and Brian Gunn wrote the script, while the picture will be produced by John Rickard and Peter Safran.

Cena is currently starring in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, while Momoa has previously worked with Warner Bros on Aquaman.

