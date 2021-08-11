Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are said to be “spending time together” after growing closer following the Friends Reunion.

Rumours suggesting the former Friends co-stars are dating have been shared by a source to Closer magazine, months after the pair admitted to secretly having feelings for each other during the reunion in May.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” the source claims.

Schwimmer’s reps have since denied the rumours, saying there is “no truth” to the romance.