Jennifer Lopez admits cancelling tour was ‘best thing she’s ever done’

Jennifer Lopez has admitted cancelling her tour this summer was the “best thing she’s ever done”, as it meant she got to take a break and spend time with her children.

The ‘This Is Me’ tour was cancelled after reports around poor ticket sales, with the singer claiming she was “heartsick”.

When quizzed about whether it would be rebooted on The Graham Norton Show, JLo responded: “I decided to take the summer off and be at home with the kids and it was the best thing I’ve ever done.

“It’s not like me to do that, and when it comes up I like to apologise to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out.”