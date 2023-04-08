Jeremy Renner refuses to be ‘haunted’ by memory of snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner says he refuses to be “haunted” by the memory of his life-threatening snowplough accident.

In his first interview since the incident, with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, the Avengers star reflected on the accident and shared how he wants to move forward.

“I shifted the narrative of it being victimised or making a mistake or anything else,” Renner said.

“I refuse to be f****** haunted by that memory that way.”

The actor was run over by a Snowcat while ploughing snow on New Year’s Day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.